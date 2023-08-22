Nordstrom opens time capsule sealed in 1998

SEATTLE — Nordstrom celebrated a past milestone by opening a time capsule that was sealed back in 1998 on Monday.

The capsule was filled with store memorabilia that celebrated the relocation of Nordstrom’s flagship store 25 years ago. The store had just moved from the old Frederick & Nelson building across the street to its new location when the capsule was sealed into the store’s wall.

In the capsule were pieces of vintage store merchandise along with Seattle Mariners and SuperSonics gear and other items.

