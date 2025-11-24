‘No Tipsy Turkeys’ patrols scheduled in Bellingham for ahead of holiday

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Law enforcement will be thankful if you drive sober or get a ride home this holiday season.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP), Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, and Bellingham Police Department will be conducting emphasis patrols on the evening before Thanksgiving in Bellingham.

The “No Tipsy Turkeys” patrol will focus will be around Western Washington University (WWU) as students travel home for the Thanksgiving holiday break.

Law enforcement participating in the emphasis will focus on collision-causing violations, including speed, following distance, impaired driving, distracted driving, and aggressive driving behaviors.

Motorists are asked to be mindful of making the right decision to get to their destination safely.

“We hope that everyone makes the right decision to not drive impaired or distracted during this busy travel day. Our goal is that everyone has a chance to spend time responsibly with their families,” said WSP District 7 TZT Lieutenant Scott Betts.

Additionally, the WSP would like to remind the motoring public to always wear their seatbelt. Choosing to buckle up is the first step a motorist and their occupants can proactively take to help avoid serious injury or death in the case of a crash.

