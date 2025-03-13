No more waiting – Schools must notify parents immediately under reworked House bill

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Parents in Washington just scored a big win in their right to know what’s happening with their kids at school. After more than six hours of debate, the Washington State House passed House Bill 1296 at 2:15 a.m. Thursday morning, along party lines, with a 56-47 vote. All Democrats voted in favor, and all Republicans opposed it. Five members were excused from voting.

Despite the changes, opponents are still very unhappy about the premise of the bill.

A total of 131 amendments were proposed, including a striking amendment — a complete rewrite of the bill. The approved rewrite clarifies a critical change: schools must now notify parents immediately if something serious happens to their child, eliminating the previous 48-hour window.

This means that if a student is the victim of a crime at school, is detained for a serious issue or is questioned by law enforcement, parents will be informed right away.

This requirement was originally part of the underlying Parent Bill of Rights Initiative 2018, but lawmakers have since narrowed the scope of immediate notification.

What’s changed?

Before this bill, schools had up to 48 hours to notify parents in certain situations. Here’s what the new law now requires schools to do immediately:

Criminal Activity on School Property – If a student is the victim of a crime while at school, their parents must be notified immediately. No more waiting for updates.

Student Detentions – If a student is detained at school for a crime, their parents must be informed right away.

Police Questioning – If law enforcement conducts a custodial interrogation (meaning they’re questioning a student in a serious legal situation), the school must notify the parents immediately—unless the parents themselves are being investigated for abuse or neglect.

Student Removal from School – Schools must have clear procedures in place, and students cannot be taken off campus without following these established rules.

Republicans have argued that Democratic lawmakers should maintain the original elements of the Parent Bill of Rights, while Democrats claim the initiative contained errors and HB 1296 is intended to correct them.

Clarifications and limitations

Opponents of the revised bill remain concerned about parental notification in cases where students make independent health care decisions, including transgender care.

To avoid legal gray areas, the reworked bill clarifies the following:

No changes to health privacy laws – Schools must still comply with state laws governing student health information. If a student has private medical records, HB 1296 does not alter who can access them.

Youth shelters and protective custody – The law does not override existing protections for children in crisis, such as those in shelters or host homes due to abuse or neglect.

No legal recourse for parents – While HB 1296 establishes clear parental rights, it does not grant parents the ability to sue if schools fail to comply with the notification requirements.

More access to student records

Beyond emergency notifications, HB 1296 strengthens parents’ rights to access school records. The bill expands the definition of “education records” to include everything in a student’s file—attendance records, test scores, disciplinary reports, individualized education plans (IEPs), and more.

Parents can now request a copy of their child’s records, and schools are legally required to provide them within 45 days, ensuring families stay informed about their child’s academic progress.

The bill mirrors SB 5181, which passed the state Senate last month. With HB 1296 now heading to the Senate and the Senate bill moving to the House, Democratic leaders said Thursday that both chambers are discussing whether to combine the bills or choose one to advance.

This is a developing story — expect updates throughout the day.

