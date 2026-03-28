This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Several “No Kings” rallies are taking place Saturday throughout Washington, with as many as 100,000 people expected to participate in Seattle’s.

The anti-President Trump event tied up traffic on Seattle’s Pine Street, and 4th and 5th Avenues.

Images posted by Seattle Transportation Department cameras showed huge crowds waving signs and proceeding along downtown streets on their way to the Seattle Center.

The “No Kings” rallies are a series of nonviolent protests occurring simultaneously across the country organized to oppose the perceived authoritarian actions and executive overreach of President Donald Trump and his administration.

“Masked secret police terrorizing our communities. An illegal, catastrophic war putting us in danger and driving up our costs. Attacks on our freedom of speech, our civil rights, our freedom to vote. Costs pushing families to the brink,” the “No Kings” coalition stated. “Trump wants to rule over us as a tyrant. But this is America, and power belongs to the people – not to wannabe kings or their billionaire cronies.”

The Seattle rally started at Cal Anderson Park at 12 p.m. Saturday, with the participants planning to march to Seattle Center at 1:15 p.m. The rally is expected to last until 4 p.m., with Washington Attorney General Nick Brown in attendance, among others.

Bellevue, Bremerton, Everett, Federal Way, Issaquah, Kirkland, Olympia, and Tacoma are all holding their own city-wide rallies Saturday in conjunction with Seattle.

The No Kings website identifies local events and rallies via an interactive map.

Smaller rallies in other Seattle neighborhoods

As many as 500 people gathered along Market Street in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, waving signs and chanting, while cars honked in support as they drove past.

‘No Kings’ protests underway in WA Saturday, Seattle could see 100,000 people in the streets Participants hold signs during a smaller rally in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood. (Photo: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest) (Participants hold signs during a smaller rally in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood. (Photo: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest))

More photos of neighboring protests have been taken and submitted, including one in La Conner.

‘No Kings’ protests underway in WA Saturday, Seattle could see 100,000 people in the streets Participants hold signs during a “No Kings” rally in La Conner. (Photo: Justin Barnes, Seattle Sports) (Participants hold signs during a “No Kings” rally in La Conner. (Photo: Justin Barnes, Seattle Sports))

History of ‘No Kings’ rally in Seattle

This is the third major national day of action led by the “No Kings” movement. “No Kings” organizers claimed that more than 3,000 nonviolent protests are expected to occur nationwide. If this number holds true, Saturday could turn into one of the largest single-day protest actions in recent U.S. history.

The demonstrations mark the third major national day of action in the “No Kings” movement. The last “No Kings” rally held in Seattle drew approximately 90,000 people last October. Roughly 70,000 people marched in the first “No Kings” rally in June 2025.

Seattle police create strategy for ‘No Kings’ rally

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said it’s been working on a plan for Saturday’s event for the past several weeks. Seattle Police Assistant Chief Tyron Brown said the department will be ready for any contingency.

“We’re going to have some extra personnel available to us, for sure. So, we appreciate those officers coming in and volunteering to help,” Brown said. “We may also do some manipulation of our shifts. We have a comprehensive plan that should cover us through the course of the day.”

Traffic is expected to be extremely heavy in Seattle on Saturday. Along with the Rally, the Mariners are at home, and there is at least one other big event downtown. SPD encourages everyone to use mass transit. It will be faster and easier, and attendees won’t have to pay for parking.

“We really want to have very little imprint on that event, but what we can ask them to do is really just be lawful, and be considerate to people in the crowd,” Brown said. “There are a lot of things people are going to be passionate about, and I think the challenge for us is just getting people to keep that passion but do so in a way that is safe.”

There were no reports of daytime property damage in the last “No Kings” rally held in Seattle, according to police. Officers were present, but did not intervene.

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