SILVERDALE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a rollover crash that happened on Thursday in Silverdale.

The driver flipped on the off-ramp exiting State Route 3 heading toward Newberry Hill Road, the WSP said.

No injuries were reported, but three different calls to police reported the SUV for erratic driving behavior before crashing, Trooper Katherine Weatherwax posted on X.

