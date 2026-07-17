Nippon Dynawave extends full pay for Longview mill workers impacted by implosion

LONGVIEW, Wash. — Nippon Dynawave Packaging Company will continue paying full salaries to workers impacted by the May implosion at the paper mill in Longview.

Company officials made the announcement to employees Friday morning.

According to a news release from the Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers (AWPPW), payment was extended through October 11. It was set to expire in August.

“We appreciate the company’s willingness to engage in open dialogue as we continue working through an incredibly difficult situation. While there is still significant work ahead, today’s announcement represents another positive step in providing stability for the dedicated employees and families who have already endured so much,” the union said.

The implosion killed 11 people. It marks the deadliest industrial incident in recent Washington State history.

Hundreds of thousands of gallons of white liquor spilled into the city’s stormwater outfalls and canal system.

The cause of the implosion remains under investigation.

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