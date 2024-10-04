New video shows otter chasing Bremerton family after attack child

BREMERTON, Wash. — New video shows a family in Bremerton being chased off a dock by a sea otter.

The video was taken in mid-September moments after the mother says the animal attacked both her and her young child.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) says the otter grabbed ahold of a child and dragged them underwater.

The incident happened September 12 around 9:30 a.m. at the Bremerton Marina.

None of the videos that KIRO 7 received from the Port of Bremerton show the actual attack happening, but in one clip you can see the mom and her child running down the dock.

The group appears to gather themselves for a few moments before leaving the area.

Once they get up the exit ramps you can see an otter hop on top of the dock once again.

A few days after the attack, WDFW told KIRO that in most cases these animals tend to shy away from people.

The child was taken to the hospital to be treated for bites and scratches.

Meanwhile, WDFW said it trapped and killed an otter in the area and was testing it for rabies.





