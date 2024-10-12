New tulip farm set to bloom in spring 2025

SKAGIT VALLEY, Wash. — Skagit Valley will be bursting with more blooms of tulips this coming spring.

A new farm called Skagit Acres is set to open in 2025.

It’s a sister property of the renowned Tulip Town and will span about three acres in size.

Skagit Acres is also home to a premier nursery, garden center, home décor, and gift shop.

“Unveiling the first-ever tulip farm in South Mount Vernon is incredibly exciting,” said Skagit Acres owner Rachael Sparwasser in a news release.

She grew up near the tulip fields on the west side of Mount Vernon.

“To be able to offer folks an extraordinary new option for immersing themselves in the beauty of spring as we spread the tulip love to this part of the valley is truly special,” she said.

Washington State is the largest producer of tulips in the United States

Since 1984, the fields of Skagit Valley have come alive in a kaleidoscope of color when the flowers bloom.

Flower enthusiasts will be able to visit Skagit Acres during the annual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival in April.

