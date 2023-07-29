A new record! Seattle makes millions from Taylor Swift and Toronto Blue Jays weekend

SEATTLE, WASH. — Last weekend, hotels made more than $7 million in room revenue from the Taylor Swift concert and the Toronto Blue Jays game.

According to Visit Seattle, that is $2 million more than profits generated in any single day in Seattle’s history.

Occupancy also reached a total of 97% with the majority of hotels being booked solid through the weekend.

The impact of the massive events was felt throughout Seattle with Bellevue hitting 95% occupancy and King County, as a whole, hitting 97%.

The entire week was also great for Downtown’s overall occupancy with it finishing at 91%. But the weekend was certainly the high point with Saturday averaging 96%.





