New Pearl Street YMCA in Tacoma opens soon

TACOMA, Wash. — The newly renovated Pearl Street Family YMCA is opening on January 1 in Tacoma.

The Y has served the area for more than 50 years, and according to the website, it needed some upgrades.

The first phase of the renovation includes a new aquatics center, climbing wall, weight room, locker rooms, welcome center, and lounge areas.

Construction of the new community center kicked off in May 2024.

Once the new aquatics center is completed, the Y’s website says staff will shift their focus to the next phase of fundraising for gymnasiums, cardio room, art room, chapel, teen center, lounge, child watch, multipurpose rooms, community meeting room, racquetball and squash courts, cycling studio, and indoor walking track.

The beginning of construction for the next phase will depend on when they’re able to get the funding for the project.

