New orca calf seen swimming between Whidbey Island and Camano Island

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — A new orca calf was seen swimming with Southern Resident Orcas, or J-pod orcas, in Saratoga Passage.

SeaDoc Society and San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said that scientists noticed the new calf while collecting breath and fecal samples.

The calf was seen with a family group with four adult orcas known as J16s.

Scientists were excited to spot the new baby orca after a J-pod orca was seen carrying her dead calf on September 12.

The new calf is said to appear to be in good condition.

The Center for Whale Research and SeaDoc hope to have the opportunity to evaluate the calf’s condition soon.

