New lion cubs arrive at Cougar Mountain Zoo

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A new pride has arrived at Cougar Mountain Zoo.

Three African lion cubs — two females and one male — recently arrived in Issaquah.

The cubs are from Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Kansas.

“Already two months old, these little ones are full of curiosity, playfulness, and growing personalities,” the zoo shared online.

Visitors can see the cubs in their nursery at the zoo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

These cubs were specially selected to be hand-reared to help improve their survival rate, ensure proper nutrition, and maximize their long-term welfare.

Every step of their care will be guided by experts at both accredited facilities.

Wild populations of lions have declined by over 40% in recent decades because of habitat loss and human-wildlife conflict.

“By caring for these cubs, we aim to inspire action to protect their wild counterparts and the ecosystems they depend on,” the zoo shared.

