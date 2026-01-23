New federal guidelines say Americans should eat more protein, but dietitians are concerned

New federal guidelines recommend that Americans nearly double their protein intake, an initiative supported by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

However, dietitians caution against excessive protein consumption, particularly from animal sources.

The federal guidelines aim to promote a balanced diet with adequate protein, which is essential for many individuals.

Judy Simon, a dietitian at the University of Washington Medical Center Clinic, notes that while many Americans may not get enough protein, consuming too much can lead to health risks.

Simon emphasizes that protein should come from a variety of sources, including plants.

Simon explains, “You can get adequate protein from a balanced diet with or without animal protein, with plant protein.”

She suggests that foods such as lentils, chickpeas, tofu and soy products are excellent sources of protein.

Research indicates that excessive protein consumption can lead to health issues, especially when it comes from animal products.

Simon warns, “They may actually be breaking that down and storing it as fat in their liver or their belly. It doesn’t just go automatically to their muscles.”

Certain populations, such as people with chronic kidney disease, are advised to limit their protein intake.

Simon says, “People with chronic kidney disease need a third or half of the new recommendations,” indicating their dietary needs differ significantly from the general guidelines.

She adds that eating too much protein could stress their kidneys.

The guidelines urge moderate increases in protein intake, but dietary professionals stress the importance of balance and caution against overconsumption, particularly from animal sources.

Simon encourages people to focus on a variety of protein sources while maintaining other dietary nutrients.

She also says a well-balanced diet without processed foods will serve people better in the long run.

