New Colman Dock at center of ‘ambitious’ plan to electrify Washington’s ferry fleet

SEATTLE — Imagine a ferry pulling up to Colman Dock and plugging in to charge up for the next trip. That could soon be the case for Washington State Ferries as it tries to electrify its fleet.

WSF has begun the transition to an emission-free fleet through a hybrid electric ferry system, as part of what it calls an “ambitious” initiative between 2020 and 2040.

When WSF celebrated the opening of its new entry building and walkway at Colman Dock, the idea and the hope to go electric at the terminal were addressed.

Anyone who has bought an electric vehicle knows that sometimes, creating a plug point in your garage for that new vehicle is necessary. Officials said creating an electric line for the ferries will be a bit like retrofitting a garage.

“There are going to be some changes that have to happen here, but they’re pretty minor because it’s utility work,” WSF Terminal Engineering Director Dave Sowers said. “What we’d like to do is set up our charging systems from Pier 48, that is where the electrification battery storage and switch gear is housed.”

The large-scale charging system could run underwater or along the street to the dock at the southwest corner, according to Sowers.

It ultimately would reach out and plug into the boat to charge it.

The ferry terminal was designed and built before the full electrification program came to life, so designers and builders had to leave space for the charging systems that will be built up.

The electrification project is ringing up at a cost of close to $4 billion.

WSF says initial engineering and design are underway to build the necessary infrastructure to charge the vessels.

It’s estimated that the ferries are burning 19 million gallons of diesel fuel to support 24 million passengers every year, according to info on WSF’s website.

That prompted lawmakers to transition to an electric fleet. It’s a project that will run until 2040.





