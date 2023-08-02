‘It was kind of a cattle stockade’: Colman Dock gets new entry building, walkway

SEATTLE — After years of construction, we’re finally getting a sneak peak at the new entry and plaza leading to the fully rebuilt Colman Dock on Elliott Bay in Seattle.

Officials from Washington State Ferries gave the media an early look at the facilities that will open on Thursday, Aug. 3, mainly the entryway and new plaza that leads to the recently opened ferry terminal.

The most noticeable change is the open format design – there are areas of open covered space, new staircases to Alaskan Way, and new elevators as well that are all part of the entry. Ferry officials that gave the tour admitted the old entry and ferry terminal felt constricted, filing people through a narrow space.

Dave Sowers, WSF terminal engineering director, led the tour and also echoed that sentiment about the old entry to the building.

“If you remember the old terminal building, it was kind of a cattle stockade,” he said.

He now says the largest ferry system in the U.S. has a nearly finished crown jewel with a new, improved and safer Colman Dock on Seattle’s waterfront.

“We’re really excited to open this up to the public (Thursday), (with) the first sailing coming in at 4:45 (a.m.),” said Sowers.

Tens of millions of people will pass through the new entry starting Thursday, having a better connection to the city.

That was one of the goals of this entire project and we saw the new entry building on Alaskan Way, with sleek clean lines and tens of thousands of square feet.

Eventually, it will be seamless onto Seattle’s streets across an elevated bridge near Marion Street.

Our flagship #Seattle terminal has a new “front door.” The new entry building & elevated pedestrian walkway will open at #ColmanDock tomorrow 8/3. They serve as a connection between Alaskan Way & the passenger facility that fully opened in November 2022. https://t.co/nCJFftjBp9 pic.twitter.com/tkh38e8i5Z — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) August 2, 2023

Sowers says the work has endured several hiccups but the finish line is in sight after six years of work.

In early 2020, ferry riders from across our region had front-row seats for the noisy construction.

Riders endured the noise for the nearly $500 million project that modernizes the ferry dock and protects against earthquakes.

It’s one of the strongest facilities in the downtown core. It will be a very safe place to be in an earthquake,” Sowers said.

Millions also came from the federal government that helped create the new terminal that will give ferry riders a whole new experience after dealing with major construction for years.

“(We) built this project while it’s actively an operating facility for the last six years, while people have been going back and forth through an active construction zone, it’s really been an incredible feat,” Sowers said.

Washington State Ferries officials say there is still work to be done at the ground level that will take another 6 to 12 months.

