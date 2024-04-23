New charges against UW football player stemming from attack on bicyclist

SEATTLE — New charges have been brought against Tylin “Tybo” Rogers.

Rogers is the University of Washington football player charged with raping two women last fall.

Rogers and his teammate Diesel Gordon are facing assault charges for allegedly attacking a bicyclist last month.

According to the police report on March 11th, the victim was riding down 17th Avenue Northeast when two men in a car started yelling at him. He told police the car followed him and attempted to run him over.

The victim said he tried hiding in the staircase of the Elizabeth Gregory Home, but the suspects found him.

Police say surveillance footage shows the suspects standing over the victim and spitting on him.

At one point, one of the suspects slaps the victim so hard his glasses fly off and end up in the street.

In a statement, the university said, “we have been aware that these serious charges – which are related to an incident previously reported in the media – were pending and have been cooperating with police since becoming aware of the investigation. Both students were suspended from all football team activities on April 5, and remain suspended indefinitely.”

These new charges against Rogers come a little over two weeks since he was arrested for allegedly raping two women late last year.

“Those types of things can get pushed under the rug for so long, and students can go to parties, and be around people and have no clue,” said UW student Erin Singh.

Rogers was eventually suspended, he did not play in the PAC-12 Championship game, but he was allowed to play in the College Playoffs and the National Title game against Michigan.

“What is the university’s stake in this? Do they care about like just being successful in one aspect of the school,” said Singh.

Both Rogers and Gordon are out of custody. Their arraignment is scheduled for May 2nd, at 8:45 a.m. at the Seattle Municipal Court.

