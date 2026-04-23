New augmented reality path takes visitors through Seattle’s history and culture

SEATTLE — A new augmented reality (AR) walking path from Pacific Center to Pioneer Square will lead visitors through Seattle—and hopefully teach them about our history and culture while encouraging them to visit local businesses.

Decals or “launchpads” on the sidewalk will mark the path as hundreds of thousands of people are expected to fill the city for the FIFA World Cup in June.

“You’ll learn a little bit about what’s here… and then you’ll be able to launch an AR and that AR will be a work created by a visual artist,” curator Ashanti Davis said. “It could be with our Coast Salish cohort we are working with.”

One stop will teach visitors about the legendary Duwamish and Suquamish leader Chief Seattle (Chief Si’ahl), after whom Seattle is named.

“I think this is exactly what the city needs,” Pioneer Square business owner Jason Lemons said.

Friday on KIRO 7 at 5 p.m., reporter Linzi Sheldon will give viewers an exclusive look at the tech in action, including art that looks like a waterfall right in the middle of downtown Seattle.

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