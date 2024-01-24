New audio details moments leading up to Auburn plane crash

AUBURN, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what led up to a plane crash in Auburn last week. We’re now hearing the moments leading up to it from the pilot’s perspective.

Cockpit audio was released on Tuesday. In the audio, you hear the pilot say he’s landing on the street.

“Mike Bravo landing on the street,” he says.

Then responders say he hit a lamp post and ended up on the sidewalk.

“We saw them land on the street hit a lampost then land on the sidewalk,” says a responder.

The plane crashed near the busy intersection of Auburn Way North and 40th Street Northeast.

The pilot claims the plane lost power shortly after taking off and he tried to fly back to the airport.

Luckily, he walked away with only minor injuries.

