Neighbors of planned homeless housing project push back at Redmond City Council meeting

REDMOND, Wash. — Dozens of people packed a Redmond City Council meeting Tuesday night to push back against an approved housing project.

Plymouth Housing received the go-ahead to build a six-story, 100-unit complex on a piece of land off Cleveland Street near Anderson Park in Downtown Redmond.

The low-barrier housing building will cater to Redmond’s homeless population first. Then, officials say it would be open to people from neighboring areas.

Safe Eastside held a rally ahead of the meeting.

Some community members said officials signed off on the project too quickly without letting neighbors give feedback.

“In a reckless move on February 13, 2024, the Redmond City Council hastily approved the transfer of the Cleveland parcel, which the city purchased in 2019 for $5.5 million, to Plymouth Housing. This decision paved the way for the “bait and switch” project, rejected by the City of Kenmore, to relocate to downtown Redmond. Despite public requests, the City Council did not allow any public comments before the vote,” Safe Eastside said on its website.

“What you did reminded me of my experience in China... unfortunately. I do not want my kids to live in fear, no kid should live in fear,” one person said at the meeting.

©2024 Cox Media Group