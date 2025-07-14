Local

Nearly 10,000 without power in Seattle

By MyNorthwest.com Staff
Almost 10,000 customers lost power Monday afternoon in Seattle.

As of 3:30 p.m., 9,935 people are without power.

The outage spans parts of Capitol Hill and Eastlake.

Seattle City Light stated on X that it is investigating the cause and that there is no estimated time of restoration.

However, on Seattle City Light’s website,the North Seattle power outage has an estimated restoration of 6:20 p.m.

