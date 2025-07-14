Nearly 10,000 without power in Seattle

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Almost 10,000 customers lost power Monday afternoon in Seattle.

As of 3:30 p.m., 9,935 people are without power.

The outage spans parts of Capitol Hill and Eastlake.

Seattle City Light stated on X that it is investigating the cause and that there is no estimated time of restoration.

Crews are responding to an outage in the East Lake / Capitol Hill area affecting approx. 9900 customers. The cause is under investigation, and an estimated time of restoration is yet to be determined. Follow along on our outage map at: https://t.co/ijUJXHhsDH. pic.twitter.com/HwZSu1CPBF — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) July 14, 2025

However, on Seattle City Light’s website,the North Seattle power outage has an estimated restoration of 6:20 p.m.

