NB I-5 reduced to one lane overnight in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is reminding drivers that northbound I-5 will have lane reductions overnight tonight into Wednesday.

From Lakeway Drive (milepost 253) to State Route 539/Guide Meridian (milepost 256), traffic will be reduced to one lane for maintenance.

The Lakeway Drive on-ramp will also close overnight on Wednesday, April 8.

What to expect:

From 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, the right lane of northbound I-5 will close north of Iowa Street (milepost 254) to SR 539/Guide Meridian.

From 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, to 6 a.m. Thursday, April 9, the right lane of northbound I-5 will close at Lakeway Drive (milepost 253), and the Lakeway Drive on-ramp to I-5 will also be closed.

Drivers are told to expect delays.

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