Navy pilots in Mt. Rainier crash remembered by mentor and fellow officers

NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — It’s been a week since tragedy unfolded near Mount Rainier, with two military pilots crashing during a naval training exercise.

Those pilots were Lieutenant Commander Lyndsay Evans and Lieutenant Serena Wileman, both just 31 years old. The pair served in combat missions in the Middle East.

Lt. Serena Wileman was known for her kindness and optimism. She enlisted 6 years ago and has been stationed in Whidbey Island since 2021—meeting her husband while in flight school. She aspired to be the first female commander of the Blue Angels.

KIRO 7 spoke with her mentor Jill Meyers, who first encouraged her to enter the Navy.

“Serena was one of the just nicest people you’d ever meet. She was absolutely beautiful inside and out. She had a smile that really just lit up the room. She was extremely caring,” said Meyers. “She just had a huge heart and, you know, really wanted to help other people.”

The other fallen pilot, Lieutenant Commander Evans, was originally from California. She enlisted in the Navy 14 years ago, with more than half of her service spent on Whidbey Island.

Like Wileman, she also hoped to inspire other women. One of her career highlights was her role in the 2023 Superbowl—selected as part of a historic all-female flyover to mark 50 years of female Navy pilots.

Lieutenant Commander Evans was described by fellow officers as a humble, but strong leader.

The Navy tells KIRO 7 they plan to hold a memorial service at a later date. The investigation into last week’s crash is still ongoing.





©2024 Cox Media Group