National study finds more teens are developing dangerous driving habits

A new study highlights the dangerous and distracting trends in teen drivers and how parents can help them learn safer habits.

Insurance company Nationwide released its 2025 Driving Behaviors Report, which documented the driving behaviors and focused on teens.

24% of teens were found to scroll through social media while driving.

Additionally, 24% reported grooming themselves, and 18% admitted to watching a video while driving.

Parents also admitted to not having much confidence in their teens’ driving.

Only four in 10 parents said they would rate their teen’s driving as “very good/excellent.”

Parents listed bad weather, distracted driving, and speeding or reckless driving as their top worries.

Some parents even confirmed that their teens texted or watched videos while on the road.

Nationwide suggests that parents speak to their talking with teens about safe driving.

They also suggest that pairing safe driving practices with technology, such as dash cameras, rewards-based programs, and AI-enabled monitoring, could be helpful.

©2025 Cox Media Group