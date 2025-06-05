National Secure Your Load Day approaches: WSP on the lookout for unsecure loads

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Double-check your load before you hit the road.

That’s the message from Washington agencies ahead of National Secure Your Load Day, which occurs Friday, June 6. Now in its fifth year, the annual campaign is an effort to prevent serious injuries or death caused by items that fly off truck beds and car roofs.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), unsecured loads were responsible for 337 crashes and 32 injuries across the state in 2024.

The debris left behind also accounted for nearly 40% of all litter that accumulates along roadways, according to the Washington State Department of Ecology (DOE).

“Keeping Washington’s roads safe and clean takes all of us,” Casey Sixkiller, Director of DOE, said. “A small action like strapping down your cargo can make a big difference in preventing crashes, protecting the environment, and reducing litter.”

Fines for failing to properly secure loads run from $50 to $5,000. There are steeper penalties, including potential criminal charges, if any loose cargo causes serious injuries or property damage.

As part of this year’s campaign, DOE is handing out ratchet straps and cargo for free at community events in Whatcom, Whitman, and Pierce counties.

WSP will also conduct emphasis patrols during the first three weekends of June.

