National parks to introduce digital passes, higher fees for non-residents

Access to national parks is going digital.

The Department of the Interior announced its “most significant modernization of national park access in decades.”

The rollout includes new digital passes, new annual pass artwork, and new pricing.

The changes take effect January 1, 2026.

Digital passes

Under the new system, the America the Beautiful passes – including Annual, Military, Senior, 4th Grade and Access – will be available in a fully digital format through Recreation.gov.

Visitors will be able to purchase and use their passes instantly, store them on mobile devices, and link them to physical cards.

New graphics

The Department also unveiled new, modernized graphics for all annual passes. The patriotic designs are a nod to America’s landscapes, heritage, and outdoor legacy. These refreshed visuals will appear on both digital and physical passes.

New entry policies

The department is also implementing America-first entry fee policies. Nonresidents will pay a higher rate to help support the care and maintenance of America’s parks.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, the Annual Pass will cost $80 for U.S. residents and $250 for nonresidents, ensuring that American taxpayers who already support the National Park System receive a reduced rate.

Nonresidents without an annual pass will pay a $100 per person fee to enter 11 of the most visited national parks, in addition to the standard entrance fee.

The department also highlighted resident-only patriotic fee-free days for 2026:

President’s Day (February 16, 2026)

Memorial Day (May 25, 2026)

Flag Day/President Trump’s birthday (June 14, 2026)

Independence Day weekend (July 3–5, 2026)

110th Birthday of the National Park Service (August 25, 2026)

Constitution Day (Sept. 17, 2026)

Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday (Oct. 27, 2026)

Veteran’s Day (November 11, 2026)

Revenue generated from new fee policies will be invested directly back into America’s national parks, supporting upgrades to visitor facilities, essential maintenance, and improved services nationwide.

Motorcycle passes

The National Park Service is expanding affordability and access for motorcycle riders. All America the Beautiful passes will now cover two motorcycles per pass

