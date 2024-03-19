Naked man in Kitsap County grabs child, runs into woods, and bites neighbor who gave chase

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Kitsap County deputies responded to a bizarre behavioral health call over the weekend involving a naked man.

It began when a woman called deputies to Southwest Lake Flora Road on Saturday night saying her brother-in-law attacked her, grabbed her 3-year-old daughter, and then ran into the woods — all while naked.

When she screamed for help, her neighbor, who was harmed with a handgun, fired a warning shot to stop the attack, then chased the man as he fled into the woods.

During the chase, the neighbor shot at the suspect, hitting him in his arm and hand.

When the neighbor caught up to the suspect, he was able to pull the child free, but as he ran back to the house, he tripped and fell.

As the child continued to run back to the house, the suspect caught up with the neighbor and bit him on his leg and stomach.

Having run out of bullets, the victim started hitting his attacker with his gun, but when the attack continued, he was able to put the suspect in a choke hold, and eventually, the suspect released him and the neighbor ran home, according to deputies.

When deputies arrived, they tended to the victims and called in a K-9 unit to search for the suspect. While waiting for the K-9 to arrive, the suspect walked out of the woods and was taken into custody.

“The suspect continues to be treated at a local trauma center for his injuries and will ultimately be booked into the Kitsap County jail on multiple charges,” the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

