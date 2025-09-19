Music to their ears: UW, WSU band prepare for Apple Cup performances

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Apple Cup is almost here – and that’s music to the ears of the UW and WSU marching bands.

The Huskies are preparing for a road trip from Seattle to Pullman for the annual rivalry football game. They’re packing their instruments and leaving on Friday.

The Huskies tell KIRO 7 that, while it’s tradition to pick a side – they will be having lunch side-by-side all weekend and performing the national anthem with them.

“It’s such an important opportunity for both schools to be able to meet,” says Dr. Corey Jahlas, Director of Husky Athletic Bands. “You know the football team has their rivalry, but we are really excited to be able to work with and see the Washington State band perform.”

This will be WSU Band Director Dr. Jon Sweet’s first Apple Cup—but he understands what this means for his students.

“I mean, it’s really true that the Husky band is not our rivals; they are family, and we want to do everything we can to celebrate the two groups together,” he says. “And give them time to mix and see their friends and give them high fives and perform for each other, all those things.”

Kickoff for Apple Cup is at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and the game is airing on KIRO 7.

