Music agency co-founder, two others killed in San Diego plane crash

Three employees of the music agency Sound Talent Group, including co-founder Dave Shapiro, were among those killed when a private jet crashed into a San Diego neighborhood early Thursday, the agency confirmed.

Shapiro, who was identified by the Federal Aviation Administration as the plane’s registered owner, held a pilot’s license and also operated a flight school, Velocity Aviation, as well as a record label, Velocity Records, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The agency did not release the names of the other two employees who died.

“We are devastated by the loss of our co-founder, colleagues and friends. Our hearts go out to their families and to everyone impacted by today’s tragedy,” Sound Talent Group said in a statement.

The agency has represented a number of well-known artists, including Hanson, Sum 41, and Vanessa Carlton.

Authorities initially reported two deaths, but six people were on board the Cessna Citation II when it crashed just before 4 a.m. in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood, the FAA said.

UPDATE: Approx. 100 residents evacuated after aircraft crash near Sculpin St & Santo Rd. At least 2 confirmed dead, 8 injured, ~10 buildings damaged. Evacs & road closures remain. NTSB en route. Call 619-531-2000 if you find debris or jet fuel. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) May 22, 2025

The aircraft had departed from Teterboro, New Jersey, with a fueling stop in Wichita, Kansas, and was en route to Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in San Diego.

Flight tracking data from FlightAware showed the jet was scheduled to land at 3:47 a.m.

Audio from liveATC.net captured the pilot announcing he was three miles out from the airport at 3:45 a.m.

During the final approach, the jet clipped power lines and crashed into a residential area within a large U.S. Navy-owned housing complex. The National Transportation Safety Board’s Elliot Simpson said foggy weather likely contributed to the crash.

At least one home was destroyed and roughly 10 others were damaged.

Several vehicles were also scorched or melted. Jet fuel streamed down the street for hours after the crash.

“It was very foggy. You could barely see in front of you,” said a resident identified only as Eddy.

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl described the aftermath as “pretty horrific,” noting jet fuel rolling down Salmon Street and multiple fires burning at once.

Firefighters and police officers helped residents flee the burning homes, with some jumping from windows to escape.

One family of five was hospitalized for smoke inhalation, and another person was injured while climbing out a window. Two others were treated at the scene. Police said approximately 100 residents were evacuated.

Ariya Waterworth, one of the residents whose home was hit, said she woke up to a “whooshing sound” followed by a giant fireball. Firefighters rescued her and her two children along with the family dog.

“We’ve been spared,” she said, though both of her vehicles were damaged, and debris littered her yard.

Nearby resident Christopher Moore said he and his wife ran with their three young sons after hearing the explosion. “It was definitely horrifying,” he said.

San Diego City Councilmember Raul Campillo said military families helped one another escape, with some jumping out of second-story windows.

The FAA confirmed that the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.

Aviation attorney Barry Newman said the conditions likely required the plane to operate under instrument flight rules, but pilots landing at Montgomery-Gibbs must be able to see the runway once they descend below 673 feet.

If visibility isn’t clear at that point, a missed approach or diversion is required.

The crash is the latest in a series of deadly aviation incidents in the San Diego area.

In 2021, a twin-engine plane crashed into a suburb while attempting to land, killing the pilot and a UPS driver. In 2008, a Marine Corps jet crashed into a home, killing four people. That crash was attributed to mechanical issues and pilot error.

©2025 Cox Media Group