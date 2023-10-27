Murder suspect found dead in his Snohomish County jail cell identified

A murder suspect who was found dead in his Snohomish County jail cell has been identified.

David C. Koeppen, 38, of Naples, Florida, was found unresponsive in his cell in Everett, according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Koeppen had been housed in the high-security unit, as he was being held on $2.5 million bail on charges of murder, four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and manufacturing and delivering drugs.

Just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, when deputies were releasing inmates for lunch, the inmate did not come out of his cell.

When the deputy searched the cell, he was found unresponsive. CPR was attempted, but Koeppen died.

During the investigation, every inmate was strip-searched and had their urine tested. One inmate was sent to a hospital for further investigation, where the inmate removed a bag of drugs from his rectum.

The bag contained about 10 grams of what deputies believed to be fentanyl.

Koeppen was originally arrested on Feb. 9 on firearm and drug charges, but an investigation into a Feb. 7 shooting in the 15000 block of 116th Street Northwest led to additional charges.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 7, two men forced their way into a motorhome on a property and shot a 33-year-old man after an argument.

The 33-year-old man was shot multiple times and died days later.

