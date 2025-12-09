Multiple cars stuck on flooded roads, three rescued in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says multiple cars got stuck on Tuesday morning after trying to drive through flooded roads.

One woman needed to be rescued on Ben Howard Road after her car was stopped in flooded water, SCSO said.

Officials say she got on the top of her car while waiting for help and a deputy used a drone to find her before Snohomish Fire crews rescued her via boat, she was not injured.

Two people were also rescued on Monday night from rising flood waters near the Skykomish River in Gold Bar, SCSO says.

Officials want to remind drivers that if you see a flooded road ahead, you should turn around and not continue to drive through.

⚠️ Flooding Alert ⚠️

Several cars got stuck this morning after trying to drive through flooded roads. Please stay safe: don’t go around road closed signs and turn around if you see water over the roadway — it’s usually much deeper than it looks. Stay alert and be safe! pic.twitter.com/dj5dVehAEw — snocosheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) December 9, 2025

