Multiple Auburn Mountainview football players suspended for hazing

AUBURN, Wash. — Four Auburn Mountainview Senior High School football players have been suspended on allegations of extreme hazing. Auburn Police are investigating the incident and say five victims have come forward about the hazing. The details of what exactly happened have not been released by police or the school district.

“After we did a little bit of investigations and speaking to people there and people involved and seeing videos, we determined that there was an incident worth looking into,” Kolby Crossley with Auburn Police said.

Auburn Mountainview Senior High Principal Terri Herren sent this letter out to parents about the incident:

Dear AMHS Families:

“I want to make sure families have accurate information about the hazing that occurred in the football program.

“Last Thursday, we were informed of hazing activities among our football players in the locker rooms. As soon as we were made aware of the situation, we began an investigation.

“In response to the incident, we took swift action by suspending multiple players from school and from football for the remainder of the season. We have spent this week thoroughly investigating this matter and the investigation is ongoing. We welcome information to an administrator or via the Safe Schools tip line. The Auburn Police Department also is investigating.

“We take this issue very seriously and are deeply concerned about the impacted students. Identified students who have been impacted will be offered a variety of supports.

“As you can imagine, many students have been talking about this situation. Yesterday, teachers read this statement to students during 6th period:

“We would like to address the importance of refraining from discussing the harassment and hazing incidents that occurred in the football locker room. Creating a safe and supportive learning environment is our top priority. By avoiding discussions about harassment and hazing, we can ensure that all students feel respected and comfortable in the classroom. It is essential to be mindful of the potential impact our words can have on others. Talking about such sensitive topics can potentially trigger negative emotions and memories for individuals who have had past traumatic experiences.

“If you or someone you know has been affected by these incidents or needs support, we encourage you to reach out to a trusted adult, such as a teacher, counselor, or administrator. They are here to provide guidance and assistance during difficult times.

“Let us work together to foster empathy, understanding, and a positive atmosphere where everyone can focus on their education and personal growth.

“We greatly appreciate your support during this challenging time and want to assure you we are fully committed to completing this investigation, holding those responsible accountable and supporting those who have been impacted. We will continue to improve our systems to make sure our student athletes have a safe and positive experience.

“Due to the lack of eligible athletes, the last game of the season has been canceled.

“We remain dedicated to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all of our students.”

The Auburn District sent KIRO7 this response to the hazing incident:

“Student safety is our highest priority. It was brought to the attention of school staff late Thursday that students on the football team had been involved in hazing. The principal sent an email to football parents Sunday evening informing them of the situation and the steps being taken (to) address the situation. The students responsible have been suspended and removed from the football team. There are several victims and we will be providing a variety of supports to them. This is an ongoing investigation. Hazing behavior will not be tolerated and we are reviewing our procedures to prevent future incidents.”

Auburn Police are also investigating another incident at Auburn Riverside High School after a group of masked kids snuck into the high school and punched and shoved several students in the hallway. Police say three of the masked students have been identified and have not been arrested.

Auburn Police say while these incidents are concerning, they hope to bring answers and justice for all of those hurt or impacted.

“But you know, we are here to hopefully bring justice to this situation,” Crossley said.

