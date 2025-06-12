Multiple agencies respond to overnight fire in vacant Renton building

RENTON, Wash. — An abandoned building in Renton caught fire overnight Wednesday, and several fire departments responded to tackle the fire.

The building is at 720 Rainier Avenue, next to the Les Schwab. It used to be a car dealership.

Skyway Fire, Puget Sound Fire and Renton firefighters all responded to knock the flames down.

The fire was burning through both the interior and exterior of the building.

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

