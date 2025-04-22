Mukilteo PD looking for missing 81-year-old with dementia

MUKILTEO, Wash. — The Mukilteo Police Department is asking for the public to keep an eye out for a missing elderly man.
Robert Cummins, 81, was last seen on April 21 around 3 p.m. near Harbour Pointe Senior Living.
He was last seen wearing a blue quarter‑zip fleece, blue jeans, and brown hiking boots.
Cummins may be driving a silver 2011 Nissan Rogue (WA plate CRN1131) and could be headed toward Nevada.
He is 5′10″ with a slender build. He has short gray hair and brown eyes.
If you see him, call 911.
