Mukilteo PD looking for missing 81-year-old with dementia

MUKILTEO, Wash. — The Mukilteo Police Department is asking for the public to keep an eye out for a missing elderly man.

Robert Cummins, 81, was last seen on April 21 around 3 p.m. near Harbour Pointe Senior Living.

He was last seen wearing a blue quarter‑zip fleece, blue jeans, and brown hiking boots.

Cummins may be driving a silver 2011 Nissan Rogue (WA plate CRN1131) and could be headed toward Nevada.

He is 5′10″ with a slender build. He has short gray hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, call 911.

©2025 Cox Media Group