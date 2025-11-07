Mukilteo-Clinton ferry to close midday for nine days next year

MUKILTEO, Wash. — A heads up for those who take the Mukilteo-Clinton ferry route.

There will be a nine-day stretch of midday closures next year.

According to Washington State Ferries, the closures are for repair work on the left wing wall, which helps guide the ferry in place during landings. This wing wall was damaged and moved out of position during a hard ferry landing in 2022.

“We made initial repairs after the incident, but this important and required work will provide a more solid structure for ferry captains as they land vessels in Mukilteo,” Washington State Ferries said.

Dates impacted

Tuesday, Jan. 6

Thursday, Jan. 8

Friday, Jan. 9

Tuesday, Jan. 13

Friday, Jan. 16

Tuesday, Feb. 3

Wednesday, Feb. 4

Friday, Feb. 6

Monday, Feb. 9

On those dates, the last morning sailings will be the 8:30 a.m. out of Clinton and the 9 a.m. out of Mukilteo. Service will resume with the 1 p.m. Clinton departure and 1:30 p.m. Mukilteo departure.

Additional cancellations due to night work

On Monday through Friday nights, Jan. 19-23, 26-30, and Feb. 16-20, the route’s final round-trip will be canceled.

The last sailings will be the 11:30 p.m. from Clinton and the 12:15 a.m. from Mukilteo, 10 minutes later than normal.

