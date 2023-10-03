MTV’s The State coming to Seattle in surprise announcement

SEATTLE — Sketch comedy group The State announced Tuesday plans to make a Seattle appearance on a tour that originally started with one date in Denver.

Originally aired on MTV from 1994 to 1995, several former members have worked on other projects, such as Reno 911 and Wet Hot American Summer.

Members include Kevin Allison, Michael Ian Black, Thomas Lennon, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Ken Marino, Michael Showalter, and David Wain.

The show is scheduled for Wed., Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. at the Moore Theater.

Tickets for the Breakin Hearts & Dippin Balls Tour go on sale at ticketmaster.com Friday, Oct. 6 and 10 a.m.









