Mountlake Terrace police investigating armed home invasion

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — Police in Mountlake Terrace are investigating an armed home invasion that left a family of four shaken early Monday morning.

At about 5:45 a.m. on Dec. 12, officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at a home in a neighborhood near the Forest Playfield Complex along 236th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace.

According to police, two adults and two children were inside the house when four armed people came inside and took valuables, including electronics.

Mountlake Terrace Police Department Commander Scott King said there was no connection between the suspects and the family.

The four people left in two vehicles, one unknown and the other the family’s 2011 blue two-door BMW hardtop convertible.

The BMW has a metal Seahawks emblem on the back and metal decorative text that reads “TWEEZER.”

If you have information about this incident, police ask you to call 911.

