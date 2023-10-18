Mountlake Terrace police investigate drive-by-shooting

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — Detectives from the Mountlake Terrace Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened around 1 a.m. on Oct. 15 in the intersection of 220 Street South West and northbound I-5.

Police say the shooting might have been caused by road rage which led to several shots being fired from an unknown suspect into the back of another car.

The bullets injured one of the car’s occupants.

The shooting suspect’s vehicle is described as a lightly-colored pickup.

Investigators currently think the shooting was circumstantial and say there is no specific risk to the public.

If you saw the shooting, or have any related information, officials ask that you contact the Mountlake Terrace Police Department at 425-670-8260.

