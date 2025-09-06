Mountlake Terrace man accused of dealing drugs after Edmonds bust

Edmonds police say an investigation into local drug trafficking led to the arrest of a 31-year-old Mountlake Terrace man this week.

The department’s Problem Solving Emphasis Team (PSET) served a search warrant on a vehicle connected to the case and reported seizing nearly 5 ounces of pressed fentanyl, more than $800 in cash, a digital scale, drug paraphernalia and other narcotics.

Police said the items were recovered as part of an ongoing effort to target drug distribution in the community.

Investigators developed probable cause to arrest the man on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver.

Officers surveilled the suspect earlier this week and arrested him without incident.

He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail, according to Edmonds police.

©2025 Cox Media Group