Mount Vernon becomes the largest EV charging station in the country

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — The city of Mount Vernon has officially become the largest municipally-owned electric vehicle (EV) charging station in the United States.

The Joint Office of Energy and Transportation made the announcement on Monday.

After a $12.5 million grant from the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) program coupled with state and local funding, the EV station includes a public library, a community conference center, a structured kitchen, and a three-floor parking garage.

The I-5 Alternative Fuel Corridor between Seattle and Vancouver, Canada will have 76 charging ports.

The Mount Vernon charging station will also include nine electric bike charging lockers and will be a connection hub for regional transit from neighboring counties.

“Mount Vernon has shown forward thinking in building a multi-modal charging hub with amenities that’s ready for use now and prepared for more demand in the future,” said Gabe Klein, Executive Director of the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation. “The Joint Office is excited to congratulate the City of Mount Vernon on this historic accomplishment. This public community charging project leveraged federal, state, and local funds to enable zero-emission mobility in the city and along the I-5 corridor for all those who work, live, and play in the area.”

The station has the capacity to install an additional 200 charging ports.

The other grant recipients in Washington are:

The University of Washington Bothell Campus ($1.1 million)

Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation ($15 million)

Northwest Seaport Alliance ($12 million)

City of Port Angeles ($2.1 million)

Energy Northwest ($14.6 million)





