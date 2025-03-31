Motorcyclist dies in West Seattle Bridge collision

SEATTLE — A man in his 40s died Sunday evening following a motorcycle collision on the West Seattle Bridge.
According to Seattle police, the motorcyclist hit a barrier. Seattle Fire crews found the man dead upon their arrival.
The Seattle Department of Transportation warned drivers to use caution as they passed the collision, which happened at around 8 p.m. on the West Seattle Bridge westbound at the Delridge Way off-ramp.
Seattle Police Department confirmed they will be investigating.
