Motorcyclist dies in West Seattle Bridge collision

SEATTLE — A man in his 40s died Sunday evening following a motorcycle collision on the West Seattle Bridge.

According to Seattle police, the motorcyclist hit a barrier. Seattle Fire crews found the man dead upon their arrival.

The Seattle Department of Transportation warned drivers to use caution as they passed the collision, which happened at around 8 p.m. on the West Seattle Bridge westbound at the Delridge Way off-ramp.

Seattle Police Department confirmed they will be investigating.

KIRO 7 is heading to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

