Motorcyclist critically injured in crash; driver with active warrant arrested for vehicular assault

SEATTLE — A motorcyclist was critically injured following a collision in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood Saturday morning.

Just before noon on Saturday, August 9, officers responded to a collision involving a motorcycle and a car near North 85th Street and Linden Avenue North.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers arrived to find a 33-year-old man critically injured in the roadway and a 27-year-old man sitting nearby.

Firefighters took the motorcyclist to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say an investigation revealed a red Ford was traveling westbound on North 85th Street when it attempted a U-turn to head eastbound. As the SUV turned, the motorcyclist, who was traveling behind the SUV, changed lanes to pass and collided with the car.

A Drug Recognition Expert evaluated the driver of the SUV and determined he was impaired.

Officers then learned the driver had a suspended license, no insurance, and an active warrant for assault. He was booked into King County Jail for investigation of vehicular assault.

The investigation remains open and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad at 206-684-8923.

