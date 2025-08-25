Motorcycle catches fire after crashing into deer along SR 2 in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A motorcycle was “fully engulfed in flames” after crashing into a deer along State Route 2 on Sunday night.

At around 10:30 p.m., fire department crews responded to a “motorcycle vs deer collision” at SR 2 and Bickford Avenue.

According to Snohomish County Fire District #4, the rider sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Firefighters arrived to find the motorcycle fully engulfed in flames, but quickly extinguished the blaze.

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue also responded alongside Snohomish County Fire District #4.

The condition of the deer is unknown.

