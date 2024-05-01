Mother who lost daughter to fentanyl praises law sanctioning traffickers, manufacturers

Janet Morrison-Heberling says she’s grateful for the close and loving relationship she had with her daughter Brianna Sanner.

“She had an infectious laugh. A beautiful smile,” said Morrison-Heberling. “Loved her momma. We used to hug and smooch each other all the time.”

Tragically, Brianna’s life was cut short in 2022 when she was just 30 years old. Brianna died from fentanyl-laced heroin, leaving behind her young son.

“There comes a time in your grief that you have to find purpose and purpose for me now is advocating for these kids that could possibly end up like mine,” said Morrison-Heberling. “I had to find a purpose for her.”

That advocacy is what brought the Pennsylvania native to Capitol Hill. Morrison-Heberling has been a strong supporter of a new law called the FEND off Fentanyl Act. It’s a sanctions and anti-money laundering bill.

The law expands sanctions for fentanyl traffickers in Mexico and manufacturers in China. It also declares the international trafficking of fentanyl a national emergency.

The law was a rare case of having overwhelming support from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress.

Our Washington News Bureau spoke with Morrison-Herberling alongside Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA). Casey is one of 68 cosponsors in the Senate.

“The main thing is going after those who are trafficking in fentanyl and hitting them at their bottom line where they’re making money,” said Casey.

Casey praised the bipartisan effort in Congress to pass the law.

“It’s a devastating tragedy for the country that knows no political party,” said Casey about the fentanyl epidemic.

“We have to hit them where it hurts and that’s their wallets,” said Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) during a Senate hearing in January. “The illicit money engine needs to be turned off.”

Scott is a lead sponsor of the Senate bill.

Morrison-Heberling said she’s thankful for the new law, which she hopes can help save others from the same fate as her daughter.

“It certainly is a huge positive step in the right direction,” said Morrison-Heberling.

But she cautions the hard work is still not over. She’s focusing a lot on awareness about the dangers of fentanyl, as Congress debates other ways to combat the fentanyl crisis.

