Mother sues Puyallup School District, claims child was verbally, physically abused by teacher

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Pierce County mom claims her 8-year-old son who has autism was abused by a teacher at Pope Elementary School.

The mother has filed a lawsuit against the school district, alleging the district was “deliberately indifferent” to the mistreatment.

The suit claims the child was verbally and physically abused by his second-grade teacher, accusing the teacher of grabbing the child’s arm, jerking him around, and yelling at him.

She also claimed her child was locked out of the classroom multiple times.

The lawsuit says the boy’s behavior at home deteriorated as a result of the alleged abuse and that the school district knew about these issues but did nothing.

The mother said the teacher had a history of physical alterations with another student with behavioral needs.

The suit seeks unspecified damages to be proven at trial and legal fees.

KIRO7 contacted school officials for comment but we have not received a response.