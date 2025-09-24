Mother of missing Oakley Carlson released from prison, remains person of interest

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — The mother of the missing, believed murdered, 5-year-old Oakley Carlson, was released from prison.

Jordan Bowers was released Wednesday after serving time for identity theft, but remains a person of interest in her daughter’s case, the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office announced.

She pleaded guilty to identity theft and fraud in July 2023, KIRO 7 reported.

Bowers’ husband, Andrew Carlson, is also still a person of interest in Oakley’s case.

In 2022, Bowers and her husband were arrested and convicted of child endangerment in a case unrelated to Oakley’s disappearance. The two exposed their other children to drugs, according to KIRO 7.

Welfare check issued for Oakley Carlson in 2021

In December 2021, a concerned person requested a welfare check for Oakley.

Oakley’s parents gave conflicting statements on her whereabouts. She was last seen by someone other than her biological parents on February 10, 2021.

The sheriff’s office emphasized that Bowers and Andrew Carlson remain suspects in Oakley’s suspected homicide case.

“For the team, it’s been stressful for them,” Jeremy Holmes, Chief of Special Services for the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, told KIRO Newsradio. “They’ve got cases that come in on a daily basis, but it’s always in the back of their mind, and that’s one of those cases. It’s a top priority for them.”

A reward of $100,000 is being offered for any information leading to the location and recovery of Oakley. Detectives can be contacted at sodetectives@graysharbor.us or 360-964-1770.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Follow Julia Dallas on X. Read her stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group