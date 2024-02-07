Mother leaves 8-year-old in Parkland garage after attempting to steal car

PARKLAND, Wash. — A Pierce County deputy says they noticed two stolen vehicles drive into a Parkland apartment complex on Tuesday.

When a second deputy arrived in the 500 block of 108th Street South, the two entered the parking lot to search for suspects.

“As deputies approached the vehicles, the occupants quickly exited,” said a spokesperson. “A female got out of the driver’s seat of one of the vehicles and picked up a small child from the backseat.”

“The suspects walked quickly towards an apartment, but deputies told them they weren’t free to leave,” the spokesperson continued

After arresting the suspects, deputies found an 8-year-old boy in one of the cars. The woman eventually admitted she was his mother.

Law enforcement says one of the cars was reported stolen in Tacoma.

The 37-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were booked for possession of a stolen vehicle.

The woman also had a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and had numerous shaved keys.

The child was sent to live with his grandmother.

