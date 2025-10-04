More than a dozen arrests in Spokane-area child sexual abuse case

SPOKANE, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

The Washington State Patrol says a multi-agency investigation into the sexual abuse and exploitation of children has resulted in the arrests of 13 people in Spokane County.

Officers made the arrests over several days.

The investigation focused on suspects accused of sexually abusing, or being involved in some way, in the exploitation of children in the Liberty Lake area, just east of Spokane.

The investigation, dubbed “Operation Liberty Lake” involved agents with the Department of Homeland Security, the Border Patrol, the FBI, and 13 other local police agencies.

The state patrol says more than 20 law enforcement officers, agents, and staff led to the success of the operation.

A total of 14 people were taken into custody, but one person was not arrested.

“Our detectives worked tirelessly with our local and federal partners to identify and arrest those who prey on the most vulnerable in our community,” said Chief John Batiste of the Washington State Patrol, in a released statement.

“Protecting children from exploitation is one of the most important responsibilities we have as law enforcement officers, and we will continue to pursue these offenders relentlessly,” he said.

The Spokane County prosecutor is reviewing the case for potential criminal charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Washington is also assisting in the investigation.

Most of the suspects live in, or near, Spokane or Spokane Valley.

Others have addresses in various cities in Washington and Idaho.

That includes the cities of Coeur d’ Alene, Sandpoint, Fernwood and Rathdrum, Idaho, as well as Chattaroy, Washington, just north of Spokane.

The suspects range in age from 21 to 64.

Officers arrested all 13 suspects in the last week.

“Protecting our community, especially our most vulnerable, from sexual predators is one of our highest priorities,” Liberty Lake Police Chief Damon Simmons said in a released statement.

He added that his city was proud to have hosted the operation, working with other local and federal agencies to make the arrests.

“This collaboration strengthens our ability to hold offenders accountable and keep our neighborhoods safe,” Simmons said.

The Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Assistant United States Attorney are now reviewing the cases.

Those agencies will decide whether criminal charges will be filed against each individual.

The suspects in custody could face a number of charges, including rape of a child, communication with a minor for immoral purposes and sexual exploitation of a minor.

The state patrol’s Missing and Exploited Children Task Force (MECTF), led the investigation.

That agency is an affiliate of the Internet Crimes Against Children, a national network of law enforcement organizations that focuses on the use of technology to exploit children.

Investigators are still gathering information to assist prosecutors with filing charges.

Anyone with information that might help, or with knowledge about the identity of victims potentially involved, is asked to contact METCF at mectf@wsp.wa.gov.

The state patrol released the following list of local and federal agencies involved in the arrests:

• Washington State Patrol

• Homeland Security Investigations

• Benton County Sheriff’s Office

• Chelan County Sheriff’s Office

