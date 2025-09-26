More road, bridge repairs forcing additional weekend closures on several interstates

SEATTLE — Drivers in the Seattle area should prepare for significant road closures this weekend as the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) undertakes vital infrastructure work.

Several major highways, including I-5, SR 509, I-405, I-90, and SR 18, will experience closures and lane reductions starting Friday night through Monday morning.

These closures are necessary for the replacement of worn-out concrete panels, drainage improvements, paving, and bridge repairs.

“It’s going to be a challenging weekend with these closures,” said WSDOT spokesperson Kris Olsen, urging drivers to plan ahead.

“People just need to be prepared to allow that extra time,” Olsen added, advising the use of public transit where possible.

State troopers will be on patrol to ensure safety, with a warning against dangerous maneuvers.

“The one thing I can say is don’t turn around and go the wrong way on on-ramps, off-ramps anywhere, anytime,” WSP Trooper Rick Johnson cautioned.

I-5 South through Kent will close from SR 516 to South 272nd Street from 11:59 PM Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

Similarly, the SR 509 Expressway will close from 24th Avenue South to I-5 during the same period.

I-405 South through Renton will be closed for drainage and paving work from North Southport Drive and Sunset Boulevard Northeast to SR 167, with the same closure hours.

I-90 West through Issaquah will close for bridge repairs starting at 7 PM Friday and will reopen at 8 a.m Sunday.

In Auburn, SR 18 West will have lane reductions starting at 9 p.m. Friday, with all lanes closing at 2 a.m Sunday and reopening at 5 a.m. Monday.

With these extensive closures, WSDOT emphasizes the importance of planning ahead to minimize disruptions.

The work aims to preserve and improve critical infrastructure, ensuring safer travel in the long term.

