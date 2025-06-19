More Microsoft layoffs to come this summer

REDMOND, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

More Microsoft layoffs are coming this summer as the company continues to heavily invest in artificial intelligence (AI).

Thousands of jobs are expected to be axed, with the sales team taking the largest hit. The cuts are expected to be announced early next month, following the end of Microsoft’s fiscal year, according to Bloomberg.

Last month, Microsoft cut approximately 3% of its global workforce, totaling approximately 6,000 employees—including 1,985 workers in Washington, as shown by Employment Security Department data. This was the largest round of layoffs for the company since 2023, when 10,000 employees were let go.

Microsoft stated the cuts were not related to performance, but instead an effort to reduce layers of management. Microsoft had 228,000 employees worldwide as of last June.

KIRO Newsradio and MyNorthwest have reached out to Microsoft for comment.

