Moo-ving mystery: Sheriff’s office looking to reunite 4 cows with owners in Kittitas County

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Are you missing any cows? Well, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office has found four and needs help finding their owner.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office took to social media in hopes of tracking down the owners of four cows found in a hay field near Hemingston Road and Parke Creek Road in Ellensburg.

Cows found in Kittitas County (Kittitas County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies were unable to find ear tags or any branding on them.

The cows did not belong to any of the neighbors deputies contacted.

If you recognize these cows or the owner, you are asked to contact Corporal Tyler Harris at 509-925-8534.

